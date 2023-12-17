Biman Increases Frequencies To Middle East Over Growing Pax Demand

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: Biman Bangladesh Airlines announced an increase of flight frequencies to several destinations in the Middle East in an effort to meet growing passenger demand.

The flag carrier increased flights on Sylhet-Jeddah/ Medina/Abu Dhabi routes as well as on Chattogram-Medina/Dubai/ Doha routes respectively, said a press release.

Effective December 28, 2023, the airline will operate direct flights from Sylhet to Jeddah every Thursday and from February 21, 2024, Biman will operate direct flights from Jeddah to Sylhet every Wednesday.



Beginning December 27, 2023, the flag carrier will operate direct flights from Sylhet to Medina every Wednesday and From January 9, 2024, it will operate direct flights from Medina to Chattogram every Tuesday.

From December 13, 2023, Biman has been operating direct flights between Sylhet and Abu Dhabi every Wednesday.

The carrier also introduced a direct flight on Dubai-Chattogram route every Monday from December 11, 2023.

From December 17, 2023, the national airline is operating direct flights on Chattogram-Abu Dhabi route every Sunday.



It will also operate direct flights from Chattogram to Doha every Sunday, beginning January 7, 2024.

Passengers can purchase tickets for flights on these routes through Biman's sales centres, call centres, website, mobile apps and authorised travel agencies.