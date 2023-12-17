Hungary maintains ability to block EU membership for Ukraine

(MENAFN) Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has asserted that his government retains approximately 75 opportunities to block Ukraine's path to European Union (EU) membership, characterizing the recent decision by European Union leaders to initiate accession talks with Ukraine as a political gesture. The agreement, reached on Thursday, came after Orban temporarily left a European Council summit, allowing the remaining 26 member states to unanimously approve the decision.



Orban, a vocal opponent of Ukraine's European Union membership, has consistently argued against it, citing concerns about Ukraine's endemic corruption, dependence on foreign aid, and involvement in an active conflict. In an interview with Hungary's Radio Kossuth on Friday, Orban revealed that his fellow leaders sought to encourage Ukraine by initiating accession talks, requesting that he refrains from hindering the process.



During eight hours of debates at the summit, leaders attempted to persuade Orban by emphasizing that national parliaments in member states would have the final say on Ukraine's accession to the European Union. Orban disclosed that he was informed about the Hungarian parliament having approximately 75 occasions to vote against Ukraine's membership bid if it were deemed harmful to Hungary's interests during the negotiation process.



"They said that if something harms Hungary’s interests during the negotiation, I can stop it," Orban explained. He asserted Hungary's reluctance to participate in what he deemed a "bad decision" and recounted telling his colleagues, "so you do it alone," leading to his temporary departure from the summit.



The unfolding dynamics highlight the intricate negotiations and divergent viewpoints within the European Union regarding Ukraine's path to membership. Orban's firm stance and the European Union's acknowledgment of Hungary's potential to block decisions underscore the complex diplomatic landscape surrounding the relationship between the European Union and Ukraine.





