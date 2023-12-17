Zelensky conducts abrupt conference with top US general

(MENAFN) In an unexpected turn of events, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky held a surprise meeting with General Christopher Cavoli, the highest-ranking military leader in the United States European Command (EUCOM) and NATO, during his visit to Germany on Thursday. The rendezvous took place at the Lucius D. Clay Kaserne, formerly known as Wiesbaden Air Base, a crucial military facility serving as the headquarters for EUCOM and a pivotal logistics hub for NATO's weapons deliveries to Kiev.



The discussion between Zelensky and General Cavoli, according to EUCOM, revolved around the recent drawdown of Pentagon resources, a move authorized by United States President Joe Biden during Zelensky's visit to Washington earlier in the week. The USD200 million package, however, falls significantly short of the USD61.4 billion requested by the White House as part of a larger USD110 billion foreign security package. Despite assertions from the Biden administration and Ukrainian officials that this funding is crucial for Kiev's survival in the ongoing conflict with Russia, Republican lawmakers have blocked its approval.



Zelensky, reporting on the visit to the Wiesbaden base via social media, commended the "excellent quality of United States military aid" and expressed optimism that United States lawmakers would allocate additional funds "soon." However, the political landscape in the United States has added a layer of uncertainty to this optimism. The United States House of Representatives entered its Christmas recess on Thursday, rejecting appeals from the White House to prolong their stay in Washington for an additional week of negotiations.



Consequently, any decision on further aid for Ukraine is unlikely to materialize before January 9, when lawmakers are anticipated to resume their legislative duties.



This unexpected meeting and the ongoing funding debate underscore the intricate diplomatic and political dynamics surrounding international support for Ukraine. As Zelensky navigates the complexities of securing assistance, the timing of crucial decisions in the United States Congress adds a layer of uncertainty to Ukraine's quest for essential aid in the face of geopolitical challenges.





