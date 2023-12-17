Qatar-Pakistan Ties Multifaceted: Envoy

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Ambassador of Pakistan to Qatar H E Muhemmed Aejaz has said that the relationship between Pakistan and Qatar is deep-rooted and multifaceted, encompassing strong bilateral ties in a wide spectrum of areas including the economic, cultural, and political domains.

In his message on Qatar National Day, the Ambassador said:“On the joyous occasion of Qatar's National Day, I am delighted to extend my heartfelt congratulations to the State of Qatar, its leadership, and its people. Today marks a significant moment in Qatar's illustrious history, a celebration of its rich heritage, identity, and remarkable journey towards progress and prosperity.”

On this momentous day, he said, which also concludes the years long celebrations of 50th Anniversary of Qatar-Pakistan diplomatic relations,“I reaffirm Pakistan's unwavering commitment to further nurture and strengthen these ties.” He added:“Our partnership is not only strategic but resonates with our shared aspirations for a prosperous future.”

The Ambassador further said:“I take this opportunity to commend the visionary leadership of His Highness the Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani for steering the nation towards remarkable achievements and advancements in a complex international environment. The decades-long foundational vision provided by Father Amir H H Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani and Chairperson of Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development (QF) H H Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, has today made Qatar a rising and progressive nation holding closely to its values and traditions.”

“As we join in the celebrations of Qatar's National Day, we are reminded of the vibrant and dynamic society that Qatar has nurtured, a testament to its leadership and people.”

“I would also like to acknowledge the significant contributions of the Pakistani community in Qatar, who play a vital role in bridging our cultures and strengthening the bonds of friendship between our two nations.

“On this auspicious occasion, I express my sincerest wishes for the continued success, peace, and prosperity of the State of Qatar and look forward to further deepening the fraternal ties between both countries,” he said.