49 Jordanians Evacuated From Gaza - Ministry

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Foreign Ministry said on Friday that 49 Jordanians have been evacuated from the war-torn Gaza Strip through the Rafah crossing to Egypt, 9 of whom have been transported to the Kingdom by a Royal Jordanian Air Force plane.



The ministry said that 11 evacuees will be transported by a ship from Nuweiba Port to Aqaba Port, while 30 of them, who were transported to Cairo, were set to return to the Kingdom through Cairo Airport, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Ministry Spokesperson Sufian Qudah said that the embassy's team is providing essential assistance to the evacuees and facilitating their return through Egypt's Al Arish Airport, Nuweiba, or Cairo Airport.

Qudah also said that a total of 574 Jordanians have been evacuated from Gaza through the Rafah crossing, out of the 1010 registered on the ministry's lists. He reiterated the ministry's commitment to evacuate all Jordanians from the Gaza Strip, emphasising the ongoing efforts to ensure their safety.

Qudah urged Jordanians in Gaza to seek assistance from the ministry's operations centre available 24/7 through the following contact numbers: +962799562903, +962799562471, +962799562193, or by e-mail at [email protected] .