Medgini's Remarkable Journey: 11 Years Of Transforming Pharma Marketing With Digital Expertise In India

Medgini, a prominent Digital Marketing Agency specializing in Pharma Marketing and a subsidiary of Saksham Innovations Private Limited established in 2012, is making waves in the industry with its innovative Trade Partner Engagement and Doctor Engagement Services. Founded by the visionary Ashish Jain, who has recently been recognized in Business World's prestigious '40 under 40' list within the Healthtech domain, Medgini is setting new standards in the field.

With a direct and verified reach to over 5 lakh chemists and 7 lakh doctors across India, Medgini, under the umbrella of Saksham Innovations Private Limited, is empowering Pharma marketers to connect with their target audience on an unprecedented scale. The agency's commitment to real-time statistics, tracking, and reporting ensures that clients have a comprehensive understanding of the impact of their campaigns.

One of Medgini's standout features is its ability to measure campaign impact through Voice of Retail Services, providing invaluable insights for pharmaceutical brands. This unique approach allows clients to not only generate new leads and increase sales but also to foster increased brand loyalty and achieve a faster turnover of inventory.

In an era where data-driven decisions are paramount, Medgini stands out by delivering measurable results. The agency's tailored services have a direct impact on purchase decisions, helping pharmaceutical companies navigate the competitive landscape with ease.

Medgini understands that a one-size-fits-all approach does not suffice in the dynamic healthcare industry. Therefore, the agency, a part of Saksham Innovations Private Limited, offers customized solutions for doctors, chemists, and patients. This tailored approach ensures that each stakeholder in the healthcare ecosystem receives services that cater to their specific needs, leading to more effective engagement and long-lasting relationships.

Ashish Jain, the Founder of Medgini, expressed his gratitude for the recognition by Business World. "Being included in the '40 under 40' list is not just a personal achievement but a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire Medgini team. We are committed to continuously innovating and providing top-notch services to our clients in the Healthtech domain."

Medgini, a subsidiary of Saksham Innovations Private Limited, is expanding its operations from Hyderabad to Mumbai and is poised to become a trailblazer in the digital marketing landscape for Pharma marketers.