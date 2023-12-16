Ukraine Receives 20 Ambulances From WHO, Germany

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ministry of Health of Ukraine has received 20 ambulances from the World Health Organization, with their delivery made possible with funding from the German government.

That's according to the ministry's press service , Ukrinform reports.

Designed as mobile intensive care units, the ambulances will be used to provide the necessary care for patients who need extra life-supporting activities during transportation to hospitals and between hospitals.

"With the devastating impact of war on Ukraine's health system, these 20 ambulances will enable interhospital medical transportation across Ukraine, including the country's eastern and southern regions, equipped to provide intensive and highly specialized care to seriously injured patients," said Dr Gundo Weiler, Director of the Division of Country Support and Partnerships and acting Regional Emergency Director at the WHO Regional Office for Europe.

Dr Jarno Habicht, WHO Representative in Ukraine, noted that since the beginning of the war, WHO has supported Ukraine with the provision of essential medical supplies and equipment to ensure the continuity of care and meet the urgent health needs of the Ukrainian people.

"Together with health partners we stand united, and in 2024, we are committed to further addressing both humanitarian and recovery needs to maintain the resilience of Ukraine's health system in the face of the challenges," he added.

The ambulances donated are equipped with a range of crucial life-supporting devices, including defibrillator-monitors, lung ventilators, medical oxygen delivery equipment, infusion pumps, ECG machines, stretchers, trauma care equipment and other devices, allowing for the provision of life-saving care to critical patients during medical transportation.

Minister of Health of Ukraine Viktor Liashko, in turn, said that ambulances are not just cars as they enable medics to save lives. In conditions of constant shelling, regular updating of the fleet of emergency medical vehicles is crucial, he said.

"The Russian forces have already destroyed or damaged almost 500 ambulances. I am sincerely grateful to our international partners for their understanding and broad support. The 20 ambulances being provided to us by WHO today will soon support the work of doctors where they are currently most needed. They are equipped with everything that is necessary to provide medical assistance to patients in the most difficult conditions," Liashko said.

The ministry recalled that since the full-scale war erupted on February 24, 2022, 95 ambulances have been donated to the Ministry of Health by WHO and its partners. More ambulances are set to be delivered in the coming months.

The delivery was made possible with funding from the German government, the biggest donor to date towards WHO's health response to the war in Ukraine.

"Germany has been standing with Ukraine since the very first days of the Russian invasion. This donation is part of the overall support from the Government of Germany to WHO emergency programs in Ukraine and in the neighboring countries that receive and host refugees, amounting to more than EUR 30 million this year. We thank the WHO team in Ukraine for their outstanding work," said Dr Tim Prange, Deputy Ambassador of Germany to Ukraine.

