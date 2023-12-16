Ukraine's Health Ministry, WHO Regional Office For Europe Sign Cooperation Agreement

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On December 16, 2023, the Ukrainian Health Ministry and the World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Office for Europe signed a Biennial Collaborative Agreement (BCA) for 2024-2025.

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian Health Ministry , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

The document was signed in Kyiv by Ukrainian Health Minister Viktor Liashko and Gundo Weiler, WHO/Europe's Director of the Division of Country Support and Partnerships and acting Regional Emergency Director (on behalf of Hans Henri P. Kluge, WHO Regional Director for Europe).

“WHO is a long-term strategic partner of Ukraine and of our Ministry. The signing of the new cooperation agreement will continue the history of our fruitful cooperation to maintain the stability of the medical system despite the challenges of a full-scale war and continue the process of reforming the industry. High-quality, affordable and free health care for Ukrainians is our common goal,” Liashko emphasized.

According to Jarno Habicht, WHO Representative in Ukraine, the new collaborative agreement will support Ukraine in further strengthening the country's health system and responding to the challenges posed by the war, providing humanitarian assistance along with strategic advice on continued health sector reforms and recovery efforts.

“The evolving health situation, heavily impacted by the war, requires both immediate life-saving services and a continuum of care across the country. Amid the ongoing war, we will continue to work hand in hand with the Government of Ukraine and other partners to support the health response to the war, implementing health system reforms and designing comprehensive recovery programmes,” Weiler noted.

In particular, the agreement will enhance collaboration between WHO and Ukraine in the following areas:

- effective and timely emergency response services;

- integrated package of health services for all, focused on primary care;

- efficient health system with fair and equitable financing;

- preventing future disease outbreaks;

- reducing major risk factors associated with noncommunicable diseases;

- sustainable and healthy societies;



- strengthening health institutions as a key contributor to Ukraine's EU accession process.

Through the agreement, WHO will support Ukraine in meeting the urgent and pressing direct and indirect health emergency needs triggered by the war. WHO and the Ministry of Health of Ukraine will also work towards further implementation of health reforms to create a more effective, people-centred, resilient and accountable health system that can adapt to emerging needs and deliver high-quality services to all.

WHO and the Government of Ukraine will work towards ensuring access to essential services such as rehabilitation, primary health care, and public health surveillance, and increasing financial protection of the Ukrainian people in terms of affordability of health care, including access to medicines and services.

The collaborative agreement also aims to intensify and expand the availability of technical assistance to Ukraine compared to previous years.

Moreover, the BCA will operationalize the strategic priorities set out in the newly developed Country Cooperation Strategy, outlining how WHO in Ukraine will continue working closely with the Government of Ukraine in implementing health priorities along with national recovery, and development agendas by 2030.