From Bharat Vs India To Mahua Moitra: A Recap Of Top Political Controversies Of 2023

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "As the curtain falls on another year, 2023 emerged as a rollercoaster ride for Indian political parties -- a year of peaks and valleys, sprinkled with a dash of controversy. In this article, we are listing top five controversies that made headlines and had the political circles buzzing. The top one on the list is the India renaming controversy VS BHARAT CONTROVERSYThe renaming of India to 'Bharat' started when invites for G20, sent out in the name of the 'President of Bharat' instead of the usual 'President of India', trigerring a buzz that India was being renamed. The Opposition protested the alleged renaming calling it an \"assault\", while the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hailed the change. The controversy had just started brewing when a government booklet on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Indonesia for the 20th ASEAN-India Summit referred to him as 'Prime Minister of Bharat'. However, Union Minister Anurag Thakur dismissed all the talks, saying they were just \"rumours\".Also Read | India vs Bharat row: Is name change for India to 'Bharat' possible?MAHUA MOITRA CASH-FOR-QUERYMahua Moitra was being investigated over the allegations that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP took bribes to pose questions against businessman Gautam Adani at the Lok Sabha. An ethics committee sat to probe the allegations. On December 8, Mahua Moitra was expelled as a Lok Sabha member after the committee's recommendations for her \"unethical conduct\". Mahua Moitra has approached the Supreme Court against her expulsion as the Lok Sabha member CHADHA 'FORGING' SIGNATURES OF MPsRaghav Chadha faced suspension from the Upper House on August 11 for \"breach of privilege\" over the allegations that he \"forged\" signatures of five Rajya Sabha MPs on a motion linked to the Delhi Services Bill. Raghav Chadha was accused of not obtaining the consent of five MPs but including them in the select committee. He allegedly forged their signatures too. His suspension was revoked after he was held guilty butBJP MP ABUSING ANOTHER MP IN LOK SABHADuring the Chandrayaan-3 success discussion in Lok Sabha, BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri verbally abused Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Danish Ali and made certain objectionable remarks targeted at him. The remarks erupted uproar as the Opposition demanded Ramesh Bidhuri's expulsion. It didn't happen but the BJP MP was warned of \"strict action\" if such behaviour is repeated in the future. The remarks have been expunged from Parliamentary records DOCUMENTARY ON MODIThe BBC documentary 'India: The Modi Question' was aired in India and was removed a day later. The documentary talked about PM Narendra Modi's years as the Chief Minister of Gujarat. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) called the docu-series a \"propaganda\".Also Read | 'Heard banging on door': What happened inside BBC Delhi office during Income Tax 'survey'?According to the BBC, the documentary examines how \"Narendra Modi's premiership has been dogged by persistent allegations about the attitude of his government towards India's Muslim population\".

