Lithuania Sends New Batch Of Military Aid To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Lithuanian Armed Forces have handed over another batch of military aid to Ukraine, including several million cartridges, several thousand projectiles for short-range portable anti-tank grenade launchers, as well as about 1,000 folding beds.

That's according to Lithuania's broadcaster LRT , which refers to the Lithuanian Defense Ministry, Ukrinform reports.

"We hear urgent requests from Ukraine and continue to provide assistance in accordance with the stated needs. We actively encourage our allies to do the same," said Lithuanian Defense Minister Arvydas Anusauskas.

According to the ministry, in addition to regularly sending military equipment and ammunition, Lithuania also actively trains Ukrainian soldiers, provides medical treatment and rehabilitation, expert consultations and allocates money to international funds for Ukraine.