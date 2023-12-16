Azerbaijan's Pavilion At COP28 Visited By Over 6000 People

(MENAFN- AzerNews) More than 6,000 people visited Azerbaijan's pavilion at the 28th
session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework
Convention on Climate Change - COP28 in Dubai, United Arab
Emirates, Azernews reprots, citing Azerbaijan
Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.
It should be noted that Azerbaijan was represented by a pavilion
for the first time at the session held from 30 November to 12
December this year. The pavilion was created under the joint
organisation of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Ministry of
Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan.
The Eastern European Regional Group has selected Azerbaijan to
host the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN
Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), which was
officially announced on 11 December at the COP28 conference in
Dubai. COP29 in Azerbaijan is scheduled to take place in November
2024.
