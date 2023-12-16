The Ambassador Of The State Of Kuwait To The Republic Of Seychelles Pays Courtesy Visit To The Head Of State

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

The President of the Republic of Seychelles, Mr. Wavel Ramkalawan received the Ambassador of the State of Kuwait to the Republic of Seychelles, H.E. Mubarak Alsehaijan for a courtesy call at State House yesterday morning.

The President welcomed Ambassador

Alsehaijan

back to Seychelles and expressed the hope that his visit serves as another stepping stone to

enhance bilateral relations between Seychelles and Kuwait.

Their discussions focused on his official visit to Seychelles and areas in which the two countries can

expand cooperation in mutually beneficial fields of interest. During

his mission in the country, Ambassador Alsehaijan

will also engage in meetings with the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism, Mr Sylvestre Radegonde, and other high officials in different Ministries.

Also present at the courtesy meeting yesterday morning was

Principal Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Vivienne Fock-Tave, Director General Bilateral Affairs

Division, Department of Foreign Affairs, Ms. Lindy Ernesta,

and Third Secretary, Bilateral Affairs Division, Foreign Affairs Department, Elsa Lepathy.

