Kerala: Central Committee To Probe Alleged Irregularities Of Rs 20 Crore In Amrut Project In Thrissur

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thrissur: The central committee will look into the claims of corruption made concerning the Thrissur Corporation's Rs 56-crore Amrut drinking water project. The investigation is based on the complaint filed by the Bharatiya Janata Party. However, the Thrissur Mayor has denied the allegation of corruption. It was the former corporation secretary who raised the allegation of Rs 20 crore irregularities in the Amrut project, which would supply drinking water from Peechi to Thekkinkadu Maidanam by installing an 800 mm pipe to the Thrissur Corporation.

R Rahesh Kumar, who was the secretary of the corporation, sent a letter to the Principal Director of the Local Self-Government Department. on October 27 raising concerns about an irregularity amounting to Rs 20 crores in the supply of drinking water from Peechi to Thekkinkadu Maidanam. This irregularity allegedly involved the installation of an 800 mm pipe as part of the Amrut project. According to Rahesh Kumar, he faced threats of death and transfer after refusing to approve irregular bills.

After the news became controversial, the BJP approached the central government with a complaint. Rejecting the allegation made by the former secretary, Thrissur Mayor said that he welcomes any investigation.

There will be an 18-kilometer stretch of new pipeline between Peachy and Thekinkad. Eleven kilometres have already seen the completion of construction. After leaving more than 2.5 kilometres of water, the pressure was checked. By the end of March, the remaining projects should be finished. The Corporation's engineering division is working with the Water Authority to complete the construction project. Additionally, the ruling party claims that the accusations are a plot to stall the project.