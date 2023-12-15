Parliament Security Breach: What If Accused Could Not Enter The Lok Sabha? There Was 'Plan B' | Read Here

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "What if Lok Sabha intruders failed to reach the House earlier this week? Lalit Jha, the main conspirator of the Parliament security breach, revealed that they had 'Plan B' in case their original plan went wrong, India Today reported.

During the police investigation, Jha disclosed that if Neelam and Amol were unable to enter the Parliament as per Plan A, then the two others Mahesh and Kailash would have reached the House from another direction to raise slogans and ignited color bombs.

However, Amol and Neelam were instructed to execute the plan at any cost because Mahesh and Kailash failed to reach Vishal Sharma alias Vicky's house in Gurugram where they were staying. And, the group was successful in executing Plan A.

According to the plan, Mahesh was supposed to help Lalit Jha hide in Rajasthan after the act. He even made accommodation arrangements for Lalit at a guest house using his own Identity Card.

Sources told India Today that Mahesh, Lalit, and Kailash were continuously getting information about the Parliament security breach on television in the guest house. Later on Thursday, Lalit and Mahesh surrendered before the police.

The Parliament security breach was meticulously planned for months before its execution on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack.

On December 13, two people- Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour. Without wasting a second, the two released yellow gas from canisters and shouted anti-establishment slogans before being overpowered by the MPs another incident simultaneously, two protestors- Neelam (42) and Anmol (25), began protesting outside the Parliament with similar gas canisters. All four people were sent to seven-day custody of the Delhi Police Special Cell on Thursday Thursday night, Lalit Jha was interrogated by senior police officials, including two Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCP) and Additional Commissioners of Police. He narrated the whole incident during the interrogation was during the interrogation, Jha admitted to planning the plot of parliament security breach for months. One of the major obstructions during the planning was to obtain an entry pass in the Parliament.



MENAFN15122023007365015876ID1107605798