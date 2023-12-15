Azerbaijan And Russia Discuss Extradition And Legal Assistance Matters

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 15. A delegation of
the Prosecutor General's Office of the Russian Federation arrived
in Azerbaijan on a working visit to implement the terms of the
Cooperation Program for 2021-2023 signed on January 12, 2021, in
Moscow between Prosecutor Generals of the Republic of Azerbaijan
and the Russian Federation - Kamran Aliyev and Igor Krasnov, the
General Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan told Trend .
Head of the International Legal Cooperation Department Erkin
Alikhanov welcomed the guests and with satisfaction noted the high
level of relations between the two Prosecutor's Offices,
emphasizing the relevance of the topics to be discussed.
Representatives of the General Prosecutor's Office of Russia
expressed gratitude for the high hospitality and warm welcome. It
was noted that the visit would be beneficial for further
strengthening of bilateral relations.
Later, within the framework of the Cooperation Program,
workshops were held on extradition in criminal cases and legal
assistance, including international legal cooperation in the field
of organization of search, confiscation, and return of criminally
acquired property from abroad, combating domestic violence,
protection of the rights of minors, measures to combat crimes
committed against minors and peculiarities of the defense of the
state prosecution in cases of environmental crimes, and exchange of
experience.
The delegation was familiarized with the new administrative
building of the Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office and the
Victory Museum. The Russian prosecutors also participated as guests
in the regular meeting of the Scientific Advisory Council under the
Prosecutor General.
The delegation visited the Heydar Aliyev Center on December 15
and got acquainted with stands reflecting the life and activity of
the Azerbaijan's great leader. The delegation received detailed
information about museums and exhibits at the Center.
The guests were also familiarized with the historical and
cultural monuments of Baku.
