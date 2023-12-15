Aruba to Barbados: 7 Islands to travel in the Caribbean THIS December

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Escape to the enchanting Caribbean islands this December, where sun-kissed beaches, vibrant cultures, and diverse landscapes await. From St. Lucia's iconic Pitons to Aruba's white-sand shores, each destination offers a unique blend of relaxation and adventure. Embrace the warmth of Barbados, explore Puerto Rico's rich history, and discover the turquoise waters of Turks and Caicos. The Dominican Republic beckons with its varied landscapes, while Antigua and Barbuda boast 365 beaches

December escape to the Caribbean's sun-soaked havens-St. Lucia, Aruba, Barbados, Puerto Rico, Turks and Caicos, Dominican Republic, and Antigua. Your tropical adventure awaits!

St. Lucia's dramatic landscapes include the iconic Pitons and lush rainforests. December offers dry weather for outdoor adventures, from hiking to exploring volcanic beaches

Aruba boasts pristine white-sand beaches, consistent warmth in December. Perfect for water activities, the island offers vibrant nightlife, diverse cuisine

A Caribbean gem, Barbados offers historical charm in Bridgetown and the vibrant Crop Over Festival in December

Explore Old San Juan's colonial architecture, hike in El Yunque rainforest, and relax on beautiful beaches

With 40 islands and cays, Turks and Caicos boast breathtaking beaches and coral reefs. December invites you to escape winter chill and indulge in water sports

The Dominican Republic offers diverse landscapes, from Punta Cana's pristine beaches to Puerto Plata's mountainous beauty

Antigua's 365 beaches are a paradise for sun-seekers. December brings dry weather for exploring historic sites like Nelson's Dockyard