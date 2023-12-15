AI & Learning LAB By Elliott Masie In Saratoga Springs, NY - January 9 And 20, 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Elliott Masie Announces Next AI Learning LAB January 9 and 10 2024Elliott Masie has announced an updated AI & Learning LAB to take place January 9-10 2024 in Saratoga Springs, NY for workplace learning and talent professionals.Elliott Masie's AI & Learning LAB will bring together 50 corporate and government leaders to explore the impact of Artificial Intelligence on workplace learning, jobs, careers and performance on January 9 and 10, 2024 in Saratoga Springs, NY.Alumni of MASIE's previous AI & Learning LABS have included global organizations such as Prudential, PwC, CharterSteel, ESRI, Crowe, Deloitte, InterSystems, Imanet, Capital One, Erie Insurance, Cisco, Axalta, Konica Minolta, Edward Jones and many government and military agencies including the United States Marine Corp and Defense Intelligence.LAB host Elliott Masie shared that this is an intensive and interactive LAB focused on the implications, challenges, and opportunities of AI and Workplace Learning, and the quickly changing and evolving impact of AI and Generative AI on our world of Workplace Learning.“In a nutshell,” Masie said,“We're going to spend 2 days exploring how AI, Generative AI, Content Curation AI, Augmented Media and other emerging technologies may change, enhance, extend, replace or disrupt workplace learning."AI is a provocative and also controversial force in the world of technology, business and education. Elliott Masie has created an interactive and experiential small event to help learning professionals better understand and imagine how learning organizations, business units and learners themselves will evolve learning processes with the rapidly expanding set of AI tools, systems and strategies.The LAB is designed for both colleagues that are brand new to the AI world, as well as people experienced with AI tools and strategies. Each participant will use AI to imagine creating, curating, delivering and evolving learning activities. And, since the world of AI is changing on a weekly basis, participants will gather by video in February, March and April to track changes in the field as well as their own projects.The format of the LAB is experiential and interactive. During our 2 days in Saratoga, we will use and probe a range of released and still in“beta” AI tools.Together, We Will Explore These AI & Learning Impacts in the LAB:* How Learning Designers Might Leverage AI* How Employees Themselves Might Use AI for Learning* How AI Might Become the Curation Tool of Choice* A-Learning: Augmented Learning with AI* When AI Is Inaccurate, Dangerous, Risky or Worse* Personalization with AI* AI & Needs Analysis, Assessment, Testing & Simulation* AI for Workflow Support, Nudging* Rights & Use Licensing for AI Content* Can AI Do Graphic Creation for Learning Resources* Coaching with AI & Scaling Expertise Access* Creating an Internal Content "Cave"* Global Translation - Using AI for Language* Is AI Supportive of Diversity & Inclusion* The Role of Collaborative/Cohort Learning with AI* Virtual Instructors and Digital Twins via AI* Brain Science and AI: Research & Philosophies* AI & LMS/Learning/Talent Systems: Pathways Forward* Impact of AI on Learner Skills & Motivation* New Skills for Learning & Development Professionals* Job and Role Changes with AI in Learning & BusinessDuring this comprehensive 2-day exploration of AI & Learning, participants will explore, experiment, challenge, discuss, and strategize on how the AI capabilities will impact Learning in the months and years ahead.Over the past 40 years, Elliott Masie has created and produced 6 different events and conferences in the Learning, Support, Technology and e-Learning Fields.“I am excited to explore this new and rapidly-growing tech, as it is already impacting the Learning and Training field and will continue to for quite some time,” he said of the upcoming AI & Learning LAB + Briefing. Masie was the founder and producer of Computer Training & Support Conferences, TechLearn Conferences, Learning Conferences, and Interactive Conferences, as well as a TONY-Nominated Broadway Producer of over 40 shows.For information and registration details for Elliott Masie's AI & Learning LAB + Briefing, go toMASIE Productions hosts Elliott Masie's Projects in the Learning, Talent, Technology, Entertainment and Innovation Fields. The Learning COLLABORATIVE, Empathy Concerts, MASIE Innovations and MASIE Events are segments of MASIE Productions global efforts.For more information, please visit

Elliott Masie

Masie Productions

+1 5184693447

email us here