SOCAR, BP To Cooperate To Reduce Methane Emissions

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
On December 15, the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) and
BP Azerbaijan announced a joint initiative to reduce methane
emissions in Azerbaijan. The collaboration is part of the Advancing
Global Methane Reduction (AGMR) initiative, which is part of the
Methane Guiding Principles (MGP), Azernews reports.
The initiative focuses on instigating methane emissions
measurement, reporting, and reduction strategies among Azerbaijani
oil and gas operators. It also aims to elevate industry knowledge
and skillsets while promoting best practices in environmental
stewardship.
To further strengthen the collaboration, SOCAR and BP signed a
Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance cooperation in
environmental protection, particularly in reducing global methane
emissions. The MoU will enable the two companies to share
experience and insights on methane management technologies,
identify opportunities for joint technology trials and campaigns,
and contribute to raising awareness about methane emissions
reduction.
The initiative is part of SOCAR's and BP's commitment to
becoming exemplary environmental and socially responsible energy
companies. It is also in line with their goals of achieving Zero
Route Flaring, Zero Methane, and Net Zero emissions by 2050.
SOCAR and BP are confident that their collaboration will yield
significant developments in methane abatement and climate
protection. Together, they will work towards creating a customized
pathway that meets the needs of Azerbaijan's energy sector.
MENAFN15122023000195011045ID1107604294
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.