Pacminer Will Hold A 5Th-Anniversary Appreciation Event On February 17, 2024, In Accra, Ghana, And Announce The Company's Future Plans In Africa.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Accra, Ghana, Dec. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On December 14th, blockchain mining platform Pacminer announced it will hold a 5th-anniversary appreciation event in Accra, Ghana, from February 17th to 19th, 2024. This event is aimed at thanking global supporters for their trust and will invite distinguished miners from Ghana, networking technology staff, senior management of Pacminer, and official supporters from various sectors. All expenses for the attendees will be covered by the Pacminer platform. Attracting market attention, Pacminer will announce its future development plans in Africa on the day of the conference.





The CEO of Pacminer Group will announce the addresses of various offices in Ghana during the conference, select city managers from the outstanding Ghanaian mining teams, and reveal specific details about the Pacminer (PAC) token. The conference will also announce dozens of investment companies participating in the PAC token issuance and draw 100 lucky participants, each receiving 999 PAC tokens worth $1998.





Pacminer's operations manager commented to the media: "Thanks to everyone's support, Pacminer has completed five years, accumulating rich digital financial experience and entering a stable development trajectory with innovation and service as our primary requirements. Now, the platform has over 3 million core users worldwide, in over 120 countries, trusted and chosen by users in different regions, and has seen a significant increase in the number of mining machines in various areas."

Looking back over the past five years, through continuous equipment and technical optimization by the team, Pacminer's network mining power has become a leader in the industry, thus gaining recognition from all sectors of society and trust from miners. In the local area of Ghana, Pacminer has used team resources and high-end technology to form a continuous life cycle intelligent construction for mining machines, integrating intelligent computing power throughout the mining process, lowering the financial and technical thresholds for Ghanaian users.

Pacminer believes its achievements are due to the collective effort of many people. Therefore, it's unanimously agreed internally to respond accordingly. It is known that Pacminer has invited its miners and contributing talents to participate in the event, along with local relevant departments and Pacminer personnel, to distribute gifts. During the conference, 50 Tesla Model 3 cars, 2024 Apple phones, and 99,900 PAC tokens will be gifted to outstanding miners in the Ghana region.

Moreover, Pacminer has also specially invited more than 80 enterprises globally, including top capitals, and digital finance experts from over 120 countries and regions to grasp the pulse of asset allocation and future investment opportunities in the web3.0 era. The event will also invite hundreds of overseas media and KOLs to witness Pacminer's original intention and future plans, share industry insights, and look forward to the new momentum of global mining.

According to Pacminer's original strategic plan, it aims to invest in 20 to 25 companies in Europe, the United States, North America, and Africa within the next three years, forming a new distributed network layout and further promoting the steady global development of the mining machine platform. This time, the platform's future plan in Africa may be related to this, potentially further reducing mining costs and expanding mining income, not only providing security for the local people's employment and life but also further driving economic development in the African region.

In today's era of economic globalization and digital development, having a platform like Pacminer plays a significant role for any investor, offering endless business opportunities and luxurious growth space. It is also hoped that the African region will gain a good start from this opportunity.

Click here to register for the 5th-anniversary celebration of the Pacmienr Group . If your application is approved, Pacminer staff will contact you within 15 working days and allocate your travel expenses to your Pacminer account. We sincerely invite outstanding Ghanaian miners to participate in this conference from February 17th to 19th, 2024.

Disclaimer: This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies (including product offerings, regulatory plans and business plans) and may change without notice. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

