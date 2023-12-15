Terrorist Attacks Claim Lives Of Officers In Tank And Khyber Security Forces Respond Vigilantly

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) In a devastating turn of events, terrorists launched attacks on both the police line in Tank and a check post in Khyber, resulting in the tragic loss of lives and injuries to several officers.

According to DPO Tank Iftikhar Shah, the assault on the police line occurred at 3 a.m., claiming the lives of three officers and injuring one. In response, security forces swiftly engaged with the attackers, resulting in the elimination of two terrorists.

The operation is still underway as one assailant remains within the police line. Additionally, two explosions rocked the police line, further intensifying the situation.

Also Read: Dawn Reporter Umar Bacha Among Winners of Prestigious Hostwriter Award 2023

Simultaneously, militants targeted a police and FC constabulary check post in Khyber's Malik Din Khel Nalah Khwar district, leading to the loss of two officials' lives and severe injuries to six others. The injured were promptly transported to Hayatabad Medical Complex.

Security sources revealed that the assailants, armed with heavy weapons, attacked FC Constabulary Platoon No. 429 and a joint police check post in Bara's Nala Khwar area around 3 p.m. on Friday. Naik Murad and Ghafar, officers of the FC constabulary, lost their lives in the crossfire.

At the same time, Naib Subedar Shafiur Rehman, Sepoy Shafiullah, Sepoy Ilyas, Sepoy Saddam, Sepoy Luqman, and Policeman Tariq sustained serious injuries. Khyber Rescue 1122 promptly evacuated the wounded personnel to the hospital.

As security forces and police establish a perimeter, a thorough search operation against the unidentified militants is underway. The recent wave of attacks follows a prior incident in Dera Ismail Khan, where security forces eliminated 27 terrorists during various operations, albeit at the cost of 23 soldiers of the Pakistan Army. The heightened security measures underscore the persistent threat of terrorism in the region.