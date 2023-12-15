Six-Point Announces Grant-Funded Brand Strategy Workshops For Eligible RI & MA Businesses

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Six-Point CEO Meghan LynchEAST LONGMEADOW, MA, USA, December 15, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Brand-strategy agency Six-Point is kicking off 2024 with a new offering: Workshops reimbursable by Rhode Island and Massachusetts workforce grants. This grants-focused initiative expands Six-Point's regional reach by offering branding education, brand strategy insights, and hands-on training to family businesses, small businesses, and non-profits.Behind the scenes in creating and evolving dozens of brand strategies for businesses nationwide since 2007, Six-Point unveils its new grants-based offerings in line with the launch of its new website, complete with family-business-focused resources, a brand strategy quiz , and a podcast coming in 2024.The grant-eligible workshops help companies develop internal capacity to articulate a comprehensive brand strategy focused on growth and sustainability. The activities and exercises included in the workshop cover customer personas, customer touch point mapping, brand value identification, marketing mix best practices, and more. In four sessions, leadership teams can gain substantial upskilling and strategic clarity.Ready to take the next step? Book a Clarity Call .“It's all geared toward confirming our values and living up to our most ambitious vision for the future,” said Six-Point President and CEO Meghan Lynch.“Part of that vision is supporting regional businesses with brand strategy education so they can fully realize their potential and our extended communities can thrive. We've identified the key education gaps that often unlock additional growth potential in executive teams without the need for more ongoing traditional agency services or consulting.”These intensive workshops, designed for family businesses, small businesses, and non-profits, equip participants with tools to align their internal teams, add clarity to their marketing goals, and build brand confidence. The best part? Thanks to State workforce grants, eligible Massachusetts businesses receive 100% reimbursement, and Rhode Island businesses can attend with 75% reimbursement. Learn about Commonwealth grants at and Rhode Island's grant program at .WHAT OUR CLIENTS ARE SAYING“Six-Point's team made sure our in-house team was all on the same page about our brand. We came out of the workshop with concrete business goals and how to bring in a specific number of customers for a new product launch.” – Sally Ekus, Co-Owner & Literary Agent, The Lisa Ekus GroupThe workshops are just the beginning. Six-Point offers a comprehensive Brand Accelerator System for workshop graduates, helping businesses transition from stuck to sustainable.Lessons learned from the agency's own growth have shaped Six-Point's approach.“We deliver brand strategy with empathy, informed by extensive research and analysis,” said Lynch. Six-Point empowers small businesses to achieve their full potential through impactful brand strategy education. These new offerings reflect our commitment to purpose-driven support for small businesses, family businesses, and values-led organizations.”Find out if you're eligible for a grant and schedule your 2024 workshop today!

