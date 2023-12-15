Infosys' Narayana Murthy Reacts After His Deepfake Videos Claiming 'Earn Rs 2.5 Lakh A Day' Go Viral

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy addressed the circulating deepfake videos falsely portraying his involvement in an app investment, urging the public to beware of the fabricated content. Murthy took to Twitter to disprove the deepfake interview video claiming his investment in automated trading applications, labelling it as false.

In a tweet, Murthy cautioned against falling prey to the misleading deepfake video surfacing on social media, clarifying that claims of his investment in automated trading apps were entirely faked. He highlighted the prevalence of such false news stories across social media platforms and various internet pages, citing instances where he was falsely portrayed as endorsing or investing in apps like BTC AI Evex, British Bitcoin Profit, Bit Lyte Sync, Immediate Momentum, and Capitalix Ventures.

Expressing concern over the proliferation of fraudulent websites presenting these fictitious claims, Murthy emphasized that some deceitful platforms even published sham interviews using deepfake images and videos, mimicking popular magazine websites to propagate false information.

A deepfake video has surfaced on social media, manipulating a year-old conversation from Business Today's Mindrush event involving business tycoon Narayana Murthy. The altered video portrays Murthy endorsing an AI Quantum project that supposedly guarantees significant earnings on the first day of use. It suggests that Murthy is promoting a quantum computing software designed by his team, claiming it aids stock market investors in making profits.

The falsified clip, shared on Facebook and flagged as deceptive, distorts the original content from the BT Mindrush event, attempting to obscure watermarks and identifiers by closely cropping Murthy's image. Moreover, noticeable inconsistencies in Murthy's mouth movements are evident in the deepfake, a common marker for identifying such fabricated videos.

The statement from Narayana Murthy aims to alert the public about the prevalence of fake news and deepfake videos circulating online in his name, asserting that these claims are entirely untrue and misleading.