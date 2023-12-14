               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Number Of Flights Between Uzbekistan And Saudi Arabia To Increase To 35 A Week


12/14/2023 3:12:46 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The number of flights between Uzbekistan and Saudi Arabia will be increased to 35 per week, Azernews reports, citing Kun News Agency.

On the sidelines of ICAO 2023, representatives of Uzbekistan and Saudi Arabia reached an agreement to increase bilateral air traffic. Reportedly, there will be 14 flights per week to various Saudi cities from Tashkent.

The remaining flights are planned to be distributed among other Uzbek cities with an international airport.

The Ministry of Transport notes that increasing the number of flights by 2.5 times will eliminate some violations on the part of tour operators organizing charter and transit flights, and help connect the cities of the two countries.

MENAFN14122023000195011045ID1107599850

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search