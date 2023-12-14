Number Of Flights Between Uzbekistan And Saudi Arabia To Increase To 35 A Week

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The number of flights between Uzbekistan and Saudi Arabia will
be increased to 35 per week, Azernews reports,
citing Kun News Agency.
On the sidelines of ICAO 2023, representatives of Uzbekistan and
Saudi Arabia reached an agreement to increase bilateral air
traffic. Reportedly, there will be 14 flights per week to various
Saudi cities from Tashkent.
The remaining flights are planned to be distributed among other
Uzbek cities with an international airport.
The Ministry of Transport notes that increasing the number of
flights by 2.5 times will eliminate some violations on the part of
tour operators organizing charter and transit flights, and help
connect the cities of the two countries.
