International Oil And Gas Congress In Istanbul Fixes On TANAP, Petkim Projects

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 14. The upcoming
Trans-Anatolian gas pipeline (TANAP) expansion and Petkim station
modernization projects are among the main investment projects out
of more than 15 international projects being discussed at the
Second International Congress 'Türkiye & Black Sea Oil and Gas -
2023' held in Istanbul, Trend reports.
The event is organized by the international group of companies
Vostock Capital.
Afghan Guliyev, Project Director of SOCAR Türkiye's Refining and
Petrochemicals Business Unit, is participating in the panel
discussion 'Advantages and importance of integration in the
refining and petrochemical industries', SOCAR Türkiye said via
social media.
The website of the briefing, in particular, informs about the
final stage of modernization of the sea berths in Aliaga, through
which Petkim transports raw materials and finished products, and
where tankers are dispatched to ship products from the SOCAR Star
Oil Refinery.
"Upon completion of this two-phase project to modernize the two
berths, their capacity will be increased to a total of 80,000
tons," the briefing materials reported.
As for the TANAP project (current capacity of 16 billion cubic
meters of gas per year), negotiations are underway to double its
capacity.
In general, the event gathered at the JW Marriott Istanbul
Marmara Sea Hotel more than 200 senior executives of vertically
integrated oil companies, representatives of oil refineries, gas
processing plants, and petrochemical facilities in Türkiye and the
Black Sea region, who made presentations on investment projects for
oil and gas production in Türkiye and the Black Sea region.
Speaking at the briefing, Ismail Güneş, a representative of the
Turkish Ministry of Treasury and Finance, noted that due to its
geographical location, Türkiye plays a strategic role in the
transportation of oil and natural gas between regions rich in oil
and natural gas reserves, such as the Middle East, the Caspian
region, Russia, and Central Asia, and countries with high
dependence on oil and natural gas imports, especially EU
countries.
He said the realization of the TANAP project (the Turkish
segment of the Southern Gas Corridor), which brings Azerbaijani gas
to Europe via Türkiye, and the Turkish Stream, which brings Russian
gas to Europe via Azerbaijan, has increased Türkiye's strategic
importance.
Türkiye itself has prioritized the development of the Black Sea
field Sakarya (operator TPAO, Turkish Petroleum Corporation).
At Sakarya, 40 wells will be laid by 2028.
Representatives of the Romanian Ministry of Energy, ICGB AD
management, and other officials have already spoken at the
briefing.
One of the already published reports noted that the states
located near the Black Sea are increasingly involved in cooperation
at the regional level to develop energy infrastructure and increase
the capacity of interconnectors to ensure energy security in the
region.
The use of natural gas plays a major role, as this resource
represents an important fuel to support the energy transition to a
decarbonized
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN14122023000187011040ID1107598485
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.