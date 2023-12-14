International Oil And Gas Congress In Istanbul Fixes On TANAP, Petkim Projects

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 14. The upcoming Trans-Anatolian gas pipeline (TANAP) expansion and Petkim station modernization projects are among the main investment projects out of more than 15 international projects being discussed at the Second International Congress 'Türkiye & Black Sea Oil and Gas - 2023' held in Istanbul, Trend reports.

The event is organized by the international group of companies Vostock Capital.

Afghan Guliyev, Project Director of SOCAR Türkiye's Refining and Petrochemicals Business Unit, is participating in the panel discussion 'Advantages and importance of integration in the refining and petrochemical industries', SOCAR Türkiye said via social media.

The website of the briefing, in particular, informs about the final stage of modernization of the sea berths in Aliaga, through which Petkim transports raw materials and finished products, and where tankers are dispatched to ship products from the SOCAR Star Oil Refinery.

"Upon completion of this two-phase project to modernize the two berths, their capacity will be increased to a total of 80,000 tons," the briefing materials reported.

As for the TANAP project (current capacity of 16 billion cubic meters of gas per year), negotiations are underway to double its capacity.

In general, the event gathered at the JW Marriott Istanbul Marmara Sea Hotel more than 200 senior executives of vertically integrated oil companies, representatives of oil refineries, gas processing plants, and petrochemical facilities in Türkiye and the Black Sea region, who made presentations on investment projects for oil and gas production in Türkiye and the Black Sea region.

Speaking at the briefing, Ismail Güneş, a representative of the Turkish Ministry of Treasury and Finance, noted that due to its geographical location, Türkiye plays a strategic role in the transportation of oil and natural gas between regions rich in oil and natural gas reserves, such as the Middle East, the Caspian region, Russia, and Central Asia, and countries with high dependence on oil and natural gas imports, especially EU countries.

He said the realization of the TANAP project (the Turkish segment of the Southern Gas Corridor), which brings Azerbaijani gas to Europe via Türkiye, and the Turkish Stream, which brings Russian gas to Europe via Azerbaijan, has increased Türkiye's strategic importance.

Türkiye itself has prioritized the development of the Black Sea field Sakarya (operator TPAO, Turkish Petroleum Corporation).

At Sakarya, 40 wells will be laid by 2028.

Representatives of the Romanian Ministry of Energy, ICGB AD management, and other officials have already spoken at the briefing.

One of the already published reports noted that the states located near the Black Sea are increasingly involved in cooperation at the regional level to develop energy infrastructure and increase the capacity of interconnectors to ensure energy security in the region.

The use of natural gas plays a major role, as this resource represents an important fuel to support the energy transition to a decarbonized

