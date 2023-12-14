Grammy winner gets snubbed by organizers of SHMF

(MENAFN) Renowned conductor and Grammy Award winner, Justus Frantz, has found himself at the center of controversy as organizers of the Schleswig-Holstein Music Festival (SHMF) in Germany, an event he founded more than three decades ago, have reportedly snubbed him. The festival's current management has chosen to sever ties with Frantz due to his continued professional engagements in Russia.



In a public statement, Christian Kuhnt, the current director of SHMF, cited multiple reasons for making it impossible to extend an invitation to Frantz, with his ongoing involvement in Russia being a key factor. Frantz, expressing his dismay at the decision, labeled his expulsion as "cowardly" and "unfair." Despite the setback, he acknowledged the vastness of the world and the possibility of exploring other opportunities.



The conductor's connection to Russia includes serving as one of the judges for the prestigious Tchaikovsky competition, a significant musical event held once every four years. However, the competition faced repercussions, getting axed from the World Federation of International Music Competitions following Moscow's military operation against Ukraine in February 2022.



Throughout his illustrious career, Frantz has collaborated with esteemed orchestras worldwide, including the Mariinsky Orchestra, the London Philharmonic Orchestra, and the Orchestre de Paris, showcasing his commitment to fostering East-West cooperation.



Beyond his musical endeavors, Frantz is recognized for founding the charity "The Bridge of Friendship," which has supported various projects in former USSR states. His accolades include the Grammy and Bambi awards, along with the Order of Merit of the Federal Republic of Germany.



The incident raises questions about the intersection of cultural and geopolitical issues, underscoring the complexities faced by artists who engage with different parts of the world amid global tensions. Frantz's situation reflects the broader challenges artists encounter when their professional activities become entangled with political developments, prompting a reevaluation of collaborations and invitations in the international cultural landscape.





