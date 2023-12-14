PM Shmyhal: Russian Regime Puts World On Brink Of Nuclear Catastrophe Again

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the Day of honoring the liquidators of the Chornobyl disaster, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal emphasized that to prevent a new large-scale man-made disaster, Russia must be stopped and forced to abandon any nuclear threats.

"Today we are honoring the heroic deed of the liquidators of the Chornobyl accident. Back then, hundreds of thousands of brave people took on a fateful challenge to protect not only Ukraine but all of humanity," Shmyhal posted on Facebook.

According to him, it seemed that the world had learned this bitter lesson of the past forever.

"But now Russia's totalitarian regime is again putting the world on the brink of a nuclear catastrophe. The occupation of Zaporizhzhia NPP, continuous shelling near Ukrainian nuclear power facilities. This is another challenge for humanity," Shmyhal emphasized.

ZNPP been in blackout mode seven times since occupation

He also stressed that in order to prevent a new large-scale man-made disaster, Russia must be stopped and forced to abandon any nuclear threats.

"This is one of the points of Volodymyr Zelensky's Peace Formula. The whole world should talk about it," Shmyhal said.

As reported, today, December 14, Ukraine honors the liquidators of the Chornobyl disaster. It is marked annually on December 14, the day when the construction of a protective sarcophagus over the destroyed fourth power unit of the Chornobyl NPP was completed.