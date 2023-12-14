Parliament Security Breach: 'Clear Intelligence Failure At All Echelons'

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The major security breach at the Lok Sabha on the day when the nation was observing the 22nd anniversary of the 2001 Parliament attack shook the country and its citizens who consider the temple of Indian democracy as one of the most secure places in the country.

In 2001, the Pakistan-based terror outfits -- Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed -- carried out attacks on the Parliament complex. Nine people lost their lives on December 13, 2001, while all five terrorists were shot dead at the gates before they could enter the two Houses.

Even as investigations continue to unravel the conspiracy behind the incident, Asianet Newsable has talked to several security affairs experts to understand what went wrong that led to a breach in the security apparatus.

Former Special Director of the Intelligence Bureau and a think-tank DeepStrat Chairman Yashovardhan Jha Azad said:“The security lapse at Parliament is a serious one. Security failed at the point where screening was done. This is totally a human failure.”

It is to be noted that the intruders accessed the House after the BJP MP from Mysore Pratap Simha recommended their names for the visitor or public gallery passes. Yashovardhan Jha Azad, who was also the Secretary of the Government of India's security wing, advised following of stringent verification while recommending passes to the people from their constituency.

Former Director General of Assam Police, Uttar Pradesh Police and Border Security Force, Prakash Singh said: "The lapses must be at checkpoints. It shouldn't have happened. It is a major security breach and it must be investigated thoroughly."

Like Yashovardhan Jha Azad, the former police chief also suggested the Parliamentarians not recommend any people without verifying them.

Security analyst and former Indian Army officer Major General Ashok Kumar (R) said: "It is strange that such an incident has happened on the 22nd anniversary of the Parliament attack, and that too when Parliament was in session in the new building. This has happened at a time when the country is not only seeking the leadership of the Global South but also a place of pride on the global stage.”

"While the motive and other details will be known after the investigations, it is a clear-cut intelligence failure at all echelons," the former Army officer said. He also vouched for the entire security to be revamped besides doing away with VIP-related security privileges.

“All visitors must be taken through whole body scanners besides placing motion sensors to ensure that such events don't take place again,” he added.

