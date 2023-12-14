The No-State Solution Becomes More And More Real

(MENAFN- Asia Times) In 1948, Syrian historian Constantin Zurayk used the Arabic word Nakba (Catastrophe) to refer to the forced removal of Palestinians from their lands and homes by the newly formed Israeli state (in his August 1948 book, Ma'na al-Nakba or“The Meaning of the Nakba”).

A decade ago, in Beirut, I met with Lebanese novelist Elias Khoury, then editor of the Arabic-language Journal of Palestinian Studies, who told me that the Nakba of 1948 was not an event but part of a process.

“What we have is a Permanent Nakba, which means that this catastrophe has been continuous for the Palestinians,” he said.

Since 1948, Palestinian political movements and intellectuals have argued that the logic of the Israeli state has been to expel the Palestinians from the region between the River Jordan and the Mediterranean Sea. This policy of expulsion to create an ethno-religious Jewish State of Israel is what Khoury meant by the Permanent Nakba.

On November 11 this year, Israeli Agriculture Minister Avi Dichter said something startling to the press.“We are now rolling out the Gaza Nakba,” he said.“Gaza Nakba 2023. That's how it'll end,” said Dichter, a former director of Israel's internal security service Shin Bet.

In the first week of November, Israeli Heritage Minister Amihai Eliyahu was on Radio Kol BaRama, whose interviewer ruminated about dropping“some kind of nuclear bomb on all of Gaza, flattening them, eliminating everybody there.” Eliyahu replied ,“That's one way. The second way is to work out what's important to them, what scares them, what deters them.... They're not scared of death.”

Israel, the minister said, should retake all of Gaza. What about the Palestinians?“They can go to Ireland or deserts,” he said.“The monsters in Gaza should find a solution by themselves.”

Gaza Nakba

This language of annihilation and dehumanization has become normal among the cabinet of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Netanyahu suspended Eliyahu from his cabinet, but he did not rebuke Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, who called Palestinians“human animals.” This is the broad attitude of the Israeli high officials, who are now on record with this kind of language.