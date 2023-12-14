Dr. April K Announces RSVP Campaign For New One

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Atlanta, Georgia Dec 13, 2023 (Issuewire )

-

Renowned performer, writer, and director Dr. April Kelley (fondly referred to as“Dr. April K”) is thrilled to announce the RSVP campaign for her new one-woman show, " Beneath The Crown: A Survivor's Story ," a poignant and powerful production that delves into the depths of resilience and triumph.

Dr. April K is a force to be reckoned with. As a member of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Incorporated and a proud sister to Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Incorporated, she has dedicated her life to inspiring and empowering others. Her journey through personal challenges, including sexual abuse and domestic violence, has fueled her passion to create art that speaks to the human spirit's strength.

"Beneath The Crown: A Survivor's Story" is an autobiographical masterpiece. Through Dr. April K's captivating performance, audiences are transported to pivotal moments in her life, where she faced unimaginable adversities. The play is a raw and honest portrayal of trauma, resilience, and the unwavering power of faith.

The play's pilot performance at Paine College was met with overwhelming applause and emotional responses. Students, faculty, and members of Dr. April K's sorority, Zeta Phi Beta, were moved to tears by her powerful storytelling. Many bravely shared their own struggles with mental health, sexual assault, and domestic violence, creating a space for healing and connection.

"The response at Paine College was truly humbling," Dr. April K shares. "It confirmed my belief that this story needs to be heard by a wider audience. I want to use my voice to help others overcome their own challenges and find their own path to healing."

To help Dr. April K determine where the play will kick off this month, she is requesting RSVPs from members of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Incorporated and Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Incorporated. The area that shows the greatest support will be chosen for the launch.

"I'm turning to my sisters and brothers to help me spread this message of hope and empowerment," Dr. April K says. "Your support will make a real difference in the lives of countless individuals."

RSVP now at and join Dr. April K on this impactful journey. Together, we can raise awareness about important issues and inspire others to overcome their own obstacles.

About Dr. April Kelly (Dr. April K)

Dr. April Kelly, also known as Dr. April K, is a multi-talented performer, writer, producer, and director of stage and film. She is a proud member of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Incorporated, an international opera singer, and the film coordinator at Fulton Films in Atlanta, Georgia. Dr. April K is a passionate advocate for mental health awareness, sexual assault survivors, and victims of domestic violence. She uses her platform to empower others and create art that inspires hope and healing.

About the Play

"Beneath The Crown, A Survivor's Story" is an amazing, autobiographical one-woman stage play that chronicles Dr. April K's personal journey of overcoming unthinkable traumas to achieve remarkable success. The play is co-produced by Tyler Perry's Javon Johnson and Author N. D. "Indy" Brennan.

For media inquiries, please contact:

...