Five Killed, 35 Injured In Bus Accident On Salhoub Road

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Five people were killed and 35 others were injured on Wednesday morning in a bus accident on Salhoub road in Balqa Governorate.



The spokesperson for the Public Security Directorate (PSD) stated that specialised teams from the Civil Defence and Police directorates dealt with the incident, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.



The spokesperson announced that the traffic investigation committee has concluded its investigation into the bus accident, and determined that the cause of the accident was a loss of control, leading to the bus sliding off the main road and into a valley near the forest of the martyr Wasfi Al-Tall, the spokesperson stated.



He said that the fatalities were evacuated, and first aid was provided to the injured, with 5 individuals in critical condition transported to the nearest hospitals.



The spokesperson explained that field personnel from traffic police, external patrols, and the Balqa Police Directorate arrived at the scene immediately upon receiving the report.



He said that the case will be referred to the judiciary for further action.



