Abu Dhabi – Miles and miles of road flanked by solar panels on both sides. The eye doesn't reach all panels because this is a route inside the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum (MBR) Solar Park, the world's largest single-site solar park, that is contributing to Dubai's target of being powered by 100% clean energy and carbon neutral by 2050.

Hos of U.N. climate summit COP28 that runs through Tuesday (12), Dubai showcases in a pavilion of the event the mega project it developed to become a global solar power supermajor and takes foreign visitors to its MBR Solar Park.

The business, which will receive a total of AED 50 billion (USD 13.6 billion) in investment by its wrap-up, is aimed at producing 5,000 megawatts by 2030, when it's expected to cut emission of 6.5 million tonnes of carbon into the atmosphere per year, according to figures presented by Hashem Al Ghabashi, executive managing director at Noor Energy1, a company established to design, build and operate the plant. DEWA owns 51% of Noor, whose partners include ACWA Power and Silk Road Fund.

The first phase of the project came into operation in October 2013. The park combines some technologies like photovoltaic cells and concentrated solar power (CSP) and holds the world's largest solar tower at 260 meters high. The initiative was devised to supply the emirate of Dubai. During the visit by journalists, Mohammad Jame (pictured above), acting vice president of clean energy and diversification of DEWA, spoke of the relevance of the project for Dubai to have clean energy and explained how the solar park phases are related to the growing energy needs of the emirate.

The enterprise features an Innovation Center that is near MBR Solar Park. Featuring a futuristic architecture, the venue was devised to support the clean energy strategy of Dubai, developing knowledge and training. Welcoming journalists on Monday (11), Innovation Center director Aaesha Abdulla Rashed Alnuaimi explained that one the focus of the youth education program is developing professional skills in clean, renewable energy. Innovation, education and inspiration are the pillars of the work.

