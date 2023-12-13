Letter Circulating In Social Media On Hekmatyar's Disarming Is Fake

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): The 'Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan' (IEA) and Hizb-i-Islami Afghanistan (HIA) have termed a letter regarding the disarming of HIA Leader Gulbuddin Hekmatyar as fake.

This letter regarding the disarming of HIA Leader Gulbuddin Hekmatyar is circulating in social media.

Claim : HIA's personnel disarming have been ordered and the party's leader meetings are monitored.

Verdict : Letter regarding the disarming of HIA Leader Hekmatyar's personnel circulating in the social media is fake.

HIA Leader Gulbuddin Hekmatyar during an online meeting with his supporters while responding to a question, said:“It is said that US has changed its tone in these days, there is change in the US stance regarding the Taliban and asked the IEA to form an inclusive government in line with the Doha Agreement, and even it is said that a list has been handed over to the Taliban regarding which the IEA provide explanation, if these conditions are not met and not implemented the US will support the opponents.”

Referring to HIA Leader Hekmatyar's remarks, the IEA Spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid on Twitter wrote:“Claim that IEA had been given a list by the US for the formation of an inclusive government was not true, the IEA never and with no body promise the formation of such type of government, Hekmatyar Sahib's remarks in this regard are not true, leaders of the country should not make false claims.”

After this some people in the social media and whatsapp groups published a letter from the intelligence agency regarding the disarming of Hekmatyar.

The letter written by the 7th Directorate of Intelligences in Kabul have some written mistakes but still we bring it the way it is written.

“After the successful takeover of Kabul and the end of the occupation by the Mujahideen of the IEA, the activities of political parties are banned in the country on the bases of a decree of the Supreme leader of the IEA, because the parties have become the cause of disunity and inconsistency among the people of the country, the leader of Hizb-e-Islami, Gulbuddin, is a seditionist, a traitor and a mercenary of foreign intelligence agencies, and he is hated by the nation and has no special place in recent times. He started subversive politics against the system, talks on the direction of enemies' intelligence agencies, after this everyone meeting him will be chased by the intelligence agencies, he and his companions would be disarmed and their language would be controlled.”

At the end of the letter the name of Mullah Abdul Haq Waseeq, head of the Intelligence Directorate, is written. There is also a sign and a stump.

