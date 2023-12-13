Kidney Transplants Remain Highest In India, Followed By Liver And Heart: Govt Data

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "In the last five years, India saw kidney as the highest organ which was transplanted followed by liver and heart, according to a government data data, shared in the Lok Sabha by the union health ministry and the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation on 8 December, stated that the top three organs transplanted in India in the last five years are kidney, with 43,983 transplants, which accounts for 75% of the total, followed by liver with 13,084 (22%) and then comes heart with 911 transplants. Lung transplants accounted for 699 and then comes pancreas and small bowel which accounts for less than 1% of the transplants comes second in the world ranking after the US in kidney transplants, however, only in the form of living donation and not cadaver.

As per the data, the number of organs transplanted in the last five years has been more than the number of organs donated during the same time period. While between 2018 and 2022, there were 58,749 organ transplants while organs donated were 52,594 figures of both donation and transplantation dropped during the pandemic, however, it has more than doubled since then, the data showed. In 2020, the organ donation in India dropped to 6,812 from 11,323 in 2019, however, the figures rose to 14,300 in 2022. The organ transplantations in 2020 went down to 7,443, however, after two years in 2022, the figures went up to 16,041.\"There are two types of transplants

- living and cadaver. And in India, more than 80% of the transplants are living. A person, when matched with the receiver, can easily donate the one kidney and still live a normal life. The process of transplant is also easy and not technically difficult. Other transplants like heart and lungs can only be done from cadaver donation,\" said Dr Shyam Bihari Bansal, senior director and head of department, nephrology and kidney transplant, Medanta this year, the central government made changes in the policy of organ donation. An age barrier that limited the number of seriously ill individuals over 65 who could donate organs was removed by the ministry. This age group of senior citizens can now sign up to receive donations from living donors. Removing constraints relating to residency is another crucial step toward facilitating the timely transplantation of organs.



