PM Modi, Amit Shah, Nadda To Attend Swearing-In Ceremony In Rajasthan On Dec 15

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Dec 13 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP President J.P. Nadda will attend the oath-taking ceremony of Bhajan Lal Sharma as Rajasthan Chief Minister on December 15.

A meeting was organized in the state BJP office on Wednesday to discuss arrangements for the ceremony with the Chief Minister-designate, BJP state President C.P. Joshi and other BJP leaders present.

The swearing-in ceremony will take place outside the Albert Hall at 11.15 a.m.

Apart from the BJP top leaders, invitations have also been sent to central leaders and Chief Ministers for the ceremony.

Along with Sharma, both Deputy Chief Ministers-designate Diya Kumari and Dr Premchand Bairwa will also take oath.

The BJP has also sent invitations to lakhs of party workers in the state to attend the swearing-in ceremony.

A meeting of district presidents and other officials was called at the BJP state office on Wednesday in which Joshi gave guidelines related to the programme. Special decoration will be done on the main roads of the city. Posters and banners with various public welfare schemes of the Modi government as well as BJP flags and hoardings will also be put up.

