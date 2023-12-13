Qatar Airways Group's Hospitality Projects Recognised For Excellence In Sustainability

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Airways Group's Fuwairit Kite Beach (FKB) and Ras Abrouq hotels have received recognition by the Gulf Organisation for Research and Development (GORD) for achieving meticulous sustainability standards outlined by the Global Sustainability Assessment System (GSAS). GORD is a Research, Development, and Innovation entity overseeing the development and implementation of GSAS.

FKB is a world-class destination for kite sports in the north of Qatar. The resort is awarded with a 3 Stars rating under the GSAS Design & Build certification, and a Class B rating under the GSAS Construction Management certification, highlighting Qatar Airways Group's commitment to environmental conservation.

Ras Abrouq is an oasis in the desert which has achieved a remarkable 4 Stars rating under GSAS Design & Build certification, and a Class B rating under GSAS Construction Management certification. The upcoming resort's sustainable practices are in line with Qatar Airways Group's objective of contributing to a greener future.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer, Engr. Badr Mohammed Al Meer, remarked:“Qatar Airways Group proudly supports sustainability and environmental preservation efforts in the country in line with the Qatar National Vision 2030. We are honoured to receive leading recognition by GORD for the construction and design of the world-class Fuwairit Kite Beach and the upcoming Ras Abrouq resort, and remain committed to working together to deliver sustainable hospitality offerings for the national tourism industry.”

Founding Chairman of GORD, Dr. Yousef Alhorr, said:“Tourism and hospitality projects can shape global perceptions by not only showcasing the rich culture of the host nation but also embodying its fundamental ethos, such as sustainability. With GSAS' prestigious certifications, Fuwairit Kite Beach and Ras Abrouq have emerged as shining examples of projects that support ecologically responsible tourism in line with Qatar National Vision 2030. These projects are a testament that Qatar's commitment to sustainability is unequivocal and transcends all sectors.”

Qatar Airways continually explores and implements initiatives to establish sustainable business operations. It was the first airline in the Middle East to be certified to the highest level of IATA's Environmental Assessment (IEnvA) programme, which is based on recognised environmental management system principles (such as ISO 14001).