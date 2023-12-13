Ukraine Reports 95 Combat Clashes On Front Lines In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As many as 95 combat engagements took place on the battlefield in Ukraine in the past 24 hours.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in its morning update posted to Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"In total, the enemy launched 2 missile strikes, 13 air strikes and 63 MLRS attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements. Unfortunately, Russian terrorist attacks killed and wounded civilians. Private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged," the update said.

In addition, according to the General Staff, Russia once again attacked Ukraine on December 12, using ten Shahed-136/131 one-way attack UAVs. Ukrainian air defenses intercepted all drones.

In the early morning hours of Wednesday, December 13, the Russian occupiers launched another aerial attack on Kyiv, using ten missiles (S-400 anti-aircraft guided missiles, Iskander ballistic missiles). All missiles were destroyed by Ukrainian air defense forces. The consequences of the attack are being clarified.

Novomykhailivka and Kostiantynivka in the Donetsk region were hit by air strikes.

More than 130 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kherson regions came under artillery fire.

The situation in the area of responsibility of the North operational and strategic grouping of troops in the Volyn and Polissia sectors remains largely unchanged.

In the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna sectors, the enemy maintains its military presence in the border areas, conducting subversive activities to prevent the deployment of Ukrainian troops to dangerous areas and increasing the density of minefields along the state border in the Belgorod region.

In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia operational and strategic grouping of troops in the Kupiansk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled eight enemy attacks near Synkivka, Petropavlivka and Ivanivka, Kharkiv region.

On the Lyman axis, Ukrainian defenders repelled two enemy attacks outside Makiivka, Luhansk region.

In the Bakhmut sector, Ukrainian soldiers repelled five enemy attacks near Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka and Andriivka, Donetsk region. Ukraine's defense forces continue to inflict losses on the enemy in manpower and equipment and are entrenching themselves on the achieved lines.

In the area of responsibility of the Tavria operational and strategic grouping of troops in the Avdiivka sector, Ukrainian defenders continue to hold back enemy attempts to encircle Avdiivka. Ukrainian soldiers hold their ground, inflicting significant losses on the enemy. The defense forces successfully repelled 51 enemy attacks near Novokalynove, east of Novobakhmutivka, Stepove, Avdiivka, south of Sieverne, south of Tonenke, Pervomaiske, and Nevelske, Donetsk region.

In the Marinka sector, Ukraine's defense forces continue to hold back the enemy near Novomykhailivka, Donetsk region, where Ukrainian defenders repelled 13 attacks.

The enemy did not conduct offensive operations in the Shakhtarske sector.

On the Zaporizhzhia axis, Ukrainian forces repelled eight enemy attacks north of Pryiutne, west of Verbove, and south of Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia region. At the same time, in the Melitopol sector, Ukraine's defense forces continue to inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying troops, exhausting the enemy along the entire front line.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa operational and strategic grouping of troops in the Kherson sector, Ukrainian forces continue to hold their ground on the left bank of the Dnipro River, conducting counter-battery fire and striking behind enemy lines.

In the past 24 hours, Ukrainian aircraft struck an area of concentration of enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment.

The Ukrainian rocket forces struck two Russian command posts, three areas of concentration of enemy manpower, weapons and military equipment, and two ammunition depots.