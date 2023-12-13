Istanbul To Hold MUSIAD Expo 2024

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 13. MUSIAD Expo 2024
will be held in Istanbul on November 13-14 next year, said MUSIAD
Azerbaijan chairman Rashad Jabirli during the opening of the food
and agricultural forum, Trend reports.
The opening ceremony of the Food and Agriculture Forum organized
by MUSIAD Azerbaijan was held in Baku today.
TurkicWorld media platform was chosen as the official media
partner of the forum.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN13122023000187011040ID1107585609
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.