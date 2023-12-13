Istanbul To Hold MUSIAD Expo 2024

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 13. MUSIAD Expo 2024 will be held in Istanbul on November 13-14 next year, said MUSIAD Azerbaijan chairman Rashad Jabirli during the opening of the food and agricultural forum, Trend reports.

The opening ceremony of the Food and Agriculture Forum organized by MUSIAD Azerbaijan was held in Baku today.

TurkicWorld media platform was chosen as the official media partner of the forum.

