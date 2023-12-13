Santos Pursuing Carpini For Manager's Job

(MENAFN- IANS) Rio De Janeiro, Dec 13 (IANS) Santos has made an offer to sign Thiago Carpini as their new head coach, as they seek a swift return to Brazilian football's top tier, according to widespread media reports.
Carpini is currently the manager of Juventude, whom he guided to second in the Serie B standings this year, a result that secured promotion to the Serie A, reports Xinhua.
The 39-year-old is tied to Juventude until December 2024 but Santos is willing to meet the terms of a release clause in his contract, news outlet Uol said on Tuesday.
Santos was last week relegated to the Serie B for the first time in their history after a year in which they had five different managers: Odair Hellmann, Claudio Santiago, Paulo Turra, Diego Aguirre and Marcelo Fernandes.
Carpini began coaching in 2018 after a playing career that included spells with Ponte Preta, Atletico Mineiro and Bahia.
