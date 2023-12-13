Croatia's premier announces dismissal of economy minister for alleged corruption

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Croatia's Prime Minister, Andrej Plenkovic, announced the dismissal of Economy Minister Davor Filipovic and his adviser, Jurica Lovrincevic.



The decision followed revelations in a Croatian news outlet regarding an alleged irregular agreement between Lovrincevic and a Zagreb television station.



"The reason for my decision is the discourse we saw in the media. The correspondence between the former minister's adviser and a journalist caused great surprise in the government," Plenkovic declared at a press conference in the national capital of Croatia, Zagreb.



The Prime Minister further stated that he lost confidence in Filipovic.



"I no longer have confidence in the minister who allowed such events to happen. We will start negotiations for a new name as soon as possible," Plenkovic declared.



The news outlet recently published an article revealing that Jurica Lovrincevic, the dismissed adviser, allegedly made an offer to rent billboards belonging to state-owned companies and organizations to a TV channel.



The article further detailed that Lovrincevic supposedly requested that half of the total cost be deposited into his personal account. The magazine supporting its claims, presented correspondence between Lovrincevic and a journalist in its coverage.

