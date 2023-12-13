Fashion-Tech Platform Lehlah Unveils Its Latest Campaign Featuring Athiya Shetty

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 13 (IANS) LehLah, a pioneering tech platform reshaping the online shopping experience, has proudly announced the launch of its first video campaign featuring talented Bollywood actress and fashion icon, Athiya Shetty.

This captivating new campaign showcases LehLah's commitment to providing an immersive and convenient shopping journey for its users.

Set to the lively LehLah theme song, the video captures Athiya Shetty amid a constant influx of comments and inquiries on her social media posts, all seeking specific details about her featured outfits.

Amid this flurry of interest, Athiya draws the audience's attention to the LehLah app, demonstrating how users can effortlessly explore and purchase products recommended by their favorite creators.

Athiya emphasises the LehLah app's tailored technology, empowering consumers to directly shop tagged products from the creator's content with a single click. This eliminates the need for manually searching for links across multiple accounts and platforms, streamlining the shopping experience effortlessly.

Commenting on the campaign launch, Ashna Ruia, Founder of LehLah, said,“We are excited to launch our first-ever brand campaign featuring Athiya Shetty, who embraces and celebrates fashion to its fullest. Our campaign embodies LehLah's commitment to transforming the online shopping experience for the consumers. Through our offerings, we aim to seamlessly connect with our audience, bridging the gap between authentic creator recommendations and effortless shopping, creating a smooth journey from discovery to the ultimate purchase.”

Athiya Shetty shared her excitement, stating,“I'm thrilled to be a part of LehLah's latest campaign. LehLah is truly a game-changer, bridging the gap between you and your favourite creators while eliminating the hassle of searching for product links from their recommendations. I strongly believe this will reshape the social shopping landscape, and I encourage everyone to embrace unparalleled shopping convenience."

This fashion technology platform signifies the onset of a transformative shopping era, uniting consumers, creators, and premier fashion brands to revolutionise the social commerce domain and redefine the fashion landscape.

Stay tuned as this video series unfolds, promising more exciting episodes that offer an intimate look into the world of fashion, style, and convenient shopping.

