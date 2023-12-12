Banganga: The Mini Banaras Of Mumbai

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Nestled in the bustling cityscape of South Mumbai, the Banganga Tank and Walkeshwar Temple beckon visitors with tales of centuries gone by and a spiritual aura that transcends time.

Banganga Tank and Walkeshwar Temple are iconic landmarks in Mumbai, India, steeped in history and cultural significance. Also known as Mini Banaras of Mumbai.

The origin of Banganga dates back over a thousand years, believed to have been built during the Silhara dynasty rule (9th-13th centuries).

Lord Rama, during his quest to rescue Sita, stopped at Banganga and quenched his thirst by shooting an arrow into the ground, creating the freshwater spring that fills the tank.

Banganga is a stepwell, featuring a series of steps leading down to the water level, with stone slabs providing access to the water.

The Walkeshwar Temple is located within the Banganga Tank complex, adjacent to the tank. The main deity here is Lord Shiva.

The temple exhibits the Hemadpanti architectural style.

Pilgrims take a holy dip in the tank, perform aartis (prayer rituals), and partake in the festivities symbolizing the triumph of light over darkness.

Dev Deepavali, celebrated during Kartik Purnima, transforms Banganga into a spectacle of lights. The entire area is illuminated and Ganga Aarti is performed like Varanasi.

The tank is surrounded by temples, including the Walkeshwar Temple, along with numerous smaller shrines and pavilions.