Latkes to Sufganiyot: 7 traditional foods to enjoy on Hanukkah

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) From Latkes to Sufganiyot, 7 traditional Hanukkah foods celebrate the festival. Golden potato pancakes, jelly-filled doughnuts, brisket, matzo ball soup, kugel, gelt, and chicken dishes highlight the joyous occasion, symbolizing the miracle of oil and fostering festive gatherings

Shredded potatoes mixed with onions, eggs, and flour, then fried until golden brown. They are often served with applesauce or sour cream

Deep-fried doughnuts filled with jelly or custard. Sufganiyot are a sweet treat enjoyed during Hanukkah

Slow-cooked beef brisket, seasoned with a flavorful mix of spices, and often served as a main course for Hanukkah dinners

A traditional Jewish soup featuring light and fluffy matzo balls in a savory broth. It typically includes vegetables such as carrots and celery

A baked casserole dish that can be sweet or savory, made with ingredients like noodles or potatoes. Sweet kugel often includes raisins and cinnamon

Chocolate coins covered in gold or silver foil, often used in the game of dreidel. Gelt is a fun and edible tradition during Hanukkah

Fried or roasted chicken dishes are popular during Hanukkah. Chicken schnitzel, breaded and fried chicken cutlets, is a favorite among many