Latkes To Sufganiyot: 7 Traditional Foods To Enjoy On Hanukkah


12/12/2023 2:02:54 PM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) From Latkes to Sufganiyot, 7 traditional Hanukkah foods celebrate the festival. Golden potato pancakes, jelly-filled doughnuts, brisket, matzo ball soup, kugel, gelt, and chicken dishes highlight the joyous occasion, symbolizing the miracle of oil and fostering festive gatherings

Latkes (Potato Pancakes)

Shredded potatoes mixed with onions, eggs, and flour, then fried until golden brown. They are often served with applesauce or sour cream

Sufganiyot (Jelly Doughnuts)

Deep-fried doughnuts filled with jelly or custard. Sufganiyot are a sweet treat enjoyed during Hanukkah

Brisket

Slow-cooked beef brisket, seasoned with a flavorful mix of spices, and often served as a main course for Hanukkah dinners

Matzo Ball Soup

A traditional Jewish soup featuring light and fluffy matzo balls in a savory broth. It typically includes vegetables such as carrots and celery

Kugel

A baked casserole dish that can be sweet or savory, made with ingredients like noodles or potatoes. Sweet kugel often includes raisins and cinnamon

Gelt

Chocolate coins covered in gold or silver foil, often used in the game of dreidel. Gelt is a fun and edible tradition during Hanukkah

Roast Chicken or Chicken Schnitzel

Fried or roasted chicken dishes are popular during Hanukkah. Chicken schnitzel, breaded and fried chicken cutlets, is a favorite among many

