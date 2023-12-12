Communications Minister, UAE Defence College Delegation Talk Ties

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, December 12 (Petra) -- The Minister of Government Communications, Muhannad Mubaideen, held talks Tuesday in Amman with a UAE National Defence College delegation on ties and cooperation.Mubaideen noted the shared positions on Arab and regional issues, especially the Palestinian cause, adding that Jordan and the UAE call for stopping the Israeli war on Gaza and preventing the displacement of Palestinian Gazans.He added that the Kingdom and the UAE call for allowing the delivery of humanitarian and relief aid to the besieged enclave.Mubaideen noted the cooperation and coordination between Jordan and the UAE, especially in media, through memos between Jordanian and UAE state media institutions.In turn, the head of the delegation, Brigadier General Ali Taniji, noted the Jordan-UAE "deep and historical relations."