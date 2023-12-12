China lifts import bans on three Australian meat suppliers

(MENAFN) In a notable development indicating a positive turn in trade relations, China has officially lifted import bans on three Australian meat suppliers. The announcement from China's customs agency revealed the removal of bans on beef and mutton imports from the Australian plants of global foods company JBS, the Australian Lamb Company, and Teys Australia. These lifting of bans is seen as a significant step toward normalizing trade relations between the two nations.



Since 2020, China had imposed import bans on red meats from 11 Australian abattoirs, citing concerns such as COVID-19 cases among staff and incorrectly labeled products. These measures were widely viewed as part of China's response to various trade barriers, both official and unofficial, imposed on Australia as a form of punishment for policies, including Australia's call for an independent inquiry into the origins and responses to the COVID-19 pandemic.



While bans on meat imports from eight other Australian slaughterhouses remain in place, Australian officials are actively working to address "technical impediments to trade," according to a government statement. The move to lift restrictions on specific suppliers reflects a diplomatic effort to navigate challenges and rebuild economic ties.



Acting Prime Minister Richard Marles emphasized that resuming meat exports to China is a positive step in stabilizing bilateral relations since the current Australian government, led by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, took office last year. While cautious about making predictions, Marles expressed a commitment to continuing the path of stabilizing the relationship with China.



This latest development follows broader efforts by both nations to ease trade tensions. Australia's change in government brought about a shift in its approach, resulting in China lifting several punitive trade barriers that had adversely impacted Australian exporters. Prime Minister Albanese's recent visit to China, the first by an Australian leader in seven years, further signaled a desire to stabilize relations.



However, it's important to note that challenges persist, as evidenced by a recent diplomatic clash between the two countries over Australia's allegation that a Chinese warship's unsafe use of sonar off Japan caused ear injuries to an Australian navy diver. Despite these challenges, the lifting of import bans on specific meat suppliers is a positive development in the ongoing efforts to restore a more constructive trade relationship between China and Australia.

MENAFN12122023000045015682ID1107579500