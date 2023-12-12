GE Vernova Awarded Services Agreement For Shuaiba North Power Station In Kuwait

(MENAFN- Pressat) GE Vernova's Gas Power business (NYSE:GE) today announced it has signed a multi-year services agreement with the Malaysian and Kuwait-based Engineering Company TNB REMACO - Al Dhow Joint Venture for Shuaiba North Power Station facility in Al Ahmadi, Kuwait. Under the terms of the 5-year agreement, GE Vernova will provide service es for the gas turbines installed at the Kuwait's Ministry of Electricity & Water & Renewable Energy's 876 Megawatt (MW) Shuaiba North Power Station.

The agreement is part of a broader effort by the Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy to modernize the power generation infrastructure in Kuwait and it was announced at a ceremony at COP28 in Dubai attended by Dato' Abdul Razak bin Abdul Majid, Chairman of Tenaga Nasional Berhad; Datuk Ir. Megat Jalaluddin Megat Hassan, Chief Operating Officer; Joseph Anis, CEO and President Gas Power- Europe, Middle East and Africa; KV Pandian, General Manager - Gas Power Services; Ir. Muhammad Nazri Bin Pazil, Chairman of TNB REMACO Board of Director (BOD); and Mr. Joe Chidiac, Managing Director of Al-Dhow.

Shuaiba North Power Station consists of three electricity generating blocks, each equipped with a 9F.03 gas turbine and generator from GE Vernova. Under the agreement, GE Vernova will upgrade the current combustion technology installed on the three gas turbines to the most advanced Dry Low Nox DLN2.6+ combustion system, providing improved combustor operability, reduced emissions levels, extended turndown capability and extended hardware inspection intervals.

The deal will also include the supply of parts, repairs, field services, and GE Vernova's Asset Performance Management (APM) software in the cloud. By incorporating APM from GE Vernova's Digital business within the service agreement, Shuaiba Power Station will enable increased levels of predictive maintenance (PdM) for the gas turbines and accessory equipment. APM Reliability, powered by Predictive Analytics, is expected to improve asset reliability, availability and productivity to help contribute to the long-term energy security needs in the country.

"We are collaborating with GE Vernova on the service agreement because they have the technological expertise and proven gas turbine services track record to help ensure that Shuaiba North Power Station operates at the highest levels of reliability," said the Chairman of TNB REMACO BOD, Ir. Muhammad Nazri Bin Pazi l. "We expect that the services and digital technologies provided by the GE Vernova team will help increase the efficiency and improve performance of the plant, which is crucial in powering Kuwait reliably."

"We have a long-standing relationship with TNB REMACO- Al Dhow Joint Venture and we are honored to continue to support the Ministry of Electricity & Water & Renewable Energy, with our offering of full range of local capabilities and expertise,"said Joseph Anis, President & CEO, Europe, Middle East & Africa of GE Vernova's Gas Power business . "GE Vernova has grown hand in hand with the country's power development needs. We have been committed to the development of Kuwait's power sector and I am pleased that our combined services and digital capabilities will help support long-term maintenance and performance for Shuaiba North Power Station, which plays a critical role in ensuring more reliable and flexible power generation for the country. We thank TNB REMACO - Al Dhow Joint Venture for their trust in GE Vernova."

A long-term player in driving the growth of Kuwait's power generation sector, GE Vernova's gas power technologies deliver over a third of Kuwait's power today. The company's GE Kuwait Technology Center (GEKTC) focuses on local talent and skills development and transfer of knowledge and expertise to Kuwaitis, building a strong legacy and commitment to developing local, high-value professionals who will lead the nation into a more sustainable future.

