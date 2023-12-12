Adevinta Ventures Invests In Aria’S Series A Funding Round

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

Barcelona and Paris, 12 December 2023 - Adevinta Ventures, the investment arm of Adevinta, a leading online classifieds group, today announced its investment in Aria, a French fintech company which provides deferred payment infrastructure for B2B service marketplaces and transactional SaaS platforms.

Adevinta Ventures has invested in the Series A funding round alongside 13books Capital, Ankaa Ventures, Otium Capital and angel investors.

The funding round totals €14 million and enables Aria to further build on its embedded digital B2B payment infrastructure, making B2B payments as easy as the B2C checkout experience. Founded in 2019 in Paris by co-founders Clément Carrier and Vincent Folny, Aria quickly scaled to become the leading provider of deferred payments for the contingent workforce platforms in Europe. Aria empowers any merchant, B2B marketplace or vertical SaaS company to improve their growth by offering instant payments to their providers while maintaining cash flow until their customer has paid.

Stefan Grabmann, Principal at Adevinta Ventures, said:“Aria has developed a powerful solution enabling businesses and freelancers to receive payments on their own terms. We believe that the future of B2B marketplaces is fintech-enabled, and Aria is spearheading this transformation across Europe.”

Clément Carrier, CEO and co-founder of Aria , commented:“We have solved a big problem for freelancers and the platform economy but we have seen, first-hand, that businesses face a big bottleneck when it comes to payments. Aria replaces the outdated method of B2B payments with an online experience that closely resembles B2C. We want to modernise wide-ranging aspects of how B2B commerce is conducted in the digital age. We are delighted to welcome Adevinta Ventures as a new investor as we embark on the next phase of our growth.”





About Adevinta Ventures

Adevinta Ventures is the investment arm of Adevinta, a leading online classifieds group and champion of sustainable commerce with a focus on Europe. Adevinta Ventures invests in start-ups in the marketplace technology space - giving promising ventures a leg-up whilst boosting economic prosperity in the sector. By leveraging the leading positions of Adevinta's brands (e.g. InfoJobs, leboncoin, Kleinanzeigen, Mobile, Fotocasa, Coches, Subito, Marktplaats) Adevinta Ventures adds strong value and is a long-term partner to its portfolio companies.

Find out more at Adevinta/ventures .

About Aria

Aria is a B2B deferred payment infrastructure for the platform economy. It enables marketplaces, Transactional SaaS & ERPs companies to improve their growth by offering instant payments to their providers while maintaining cash flow until their customer has paid. Founded in 2019 in Paris by co-founders Clement Carrier and Vincent Folny. Since launching their deferred payment API, Aria has grown rapidly across Europe, to become the leading provider of deferred payment for contingent workforce platforms, working with the largest freelance platforms and marketplaces such as Malt, Brigad, StaffMe or Jump. For more information please visit or follow via LinkedIn.



