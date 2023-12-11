Al Jazeera Condemns Killing Of Its Journalist Anas Al-Sharif's Father In Gaza

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Al Jazeera Media Network has released a statement condemning Israeli army strike on its correspondent's home resulting in his father's death.

Anas Al-Sharif told Al Jazeera that his 65-year-old father, Jamal, was killed on Monday, December 11, after his home in Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza was struck.

Al Jazeera in a statement said:

“The Network expresses its deepest condolences to our colleague Anas and his family. Al Jazeera urges the international community and humanitarian organisations to urgently intervene and halt the Israeli occupation forces' brutal targeting of both journalists and civilians in the Gaza Strip.”

Al-Sharif wrote on X:“My beloved father has become a martyr. To God we belong and to Him we shall return."

Al Jazeera reported that al-Sharif has been receiving threats to "to deter him from carrying out his duty,” calling the attack“a continuation of targeting the families of the Network's correspondents and of those working with Al Jazeera in Gaza”.

However, al-Sharif said that he would continue to work and cover the Israeli assault on Gaza. He is the fourth Al Jazeera journalist to lose family members since Israel launched an assault on Gaza on October 7.

Earlier today, Al Jazeera shared a list of its staff member who lost family in attacks:

. Wael Dahdouh, Al Jazeera Arabic's bureau chief in Gaza, lost his wife, son, daughter and grandson in an Israeli air raid on the Nuseirat refugee camp on October 25.

. Mohamed Abu al-Qumsan, a broadcast engineer with Al Jazeera's bureau in Gaza, lost 19 family members, including his father and two sisters, in Israeli air raids on the Jabalia refugee camp on October 31.

. Moamen al-Sharafi, a correspondent for Al Jazeera Arabic, lost 22 members of his family in an Israeli air strike on the Jabalia refugee camp on December 6.

. Anas al-Sharif lost his father in Israeli air strike targeting his family's house in Jabalia today, December 11.

Al Jazeera said it will take legal measures to ensure the perpetrators of the crimes are held accountable.



