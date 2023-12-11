Turkey Could Host Gulf Countries in the Fintech Sector

(MENAFN- EmailWire) ISTANBUL - (ARAB NEWSWIRE) - The recent visits of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Qatar have been seen as a significant step in further

developing inter-state collaborations. The business world accompanying President Erdoğan also expressed satisfaction with these visits.



During President Erdoğan's visits to the UAE and Qatar, the main agenda included the latest situation in Gaza, along with regional and global developments, and collaborations between countries. In his meeting with UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President Erdoğan discussed enhancing cooperation in defense industry, energy, and space technologies between the two countries.



12 Agreements Signed with Qatar



President Erdoğan's visit to Qatar witnessed significant participation from the business sector. Following the one-on-one meeting at Lusail Palace, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Qatar's Emir Sheikh Al Sani chaired the 9th Turkey-Qatar High Strategic Committee meeting. After the meeting, in the presence of Erdoğan and Al Sani, 12 cooperation agreements covering various areas from investment to trade, and from industry to defense, were signed along with the Joint Declaration of the 9th High Strategic Committee meeting.



"We Can Compete with the World in Banking and Finance"



Key representatives of the business world also warmly welcomed Erdoğan's visits to the UAE and Qatar. Erkan Kork, Chairman of the Board of BankPozitif, stated that the region, especially in the finance sector, holds significant potential for Turkish companies. "Under the leadership of our President, a new opening process has begun, particularly towards the Gulf. There is significant potential here. Including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates are important investor countries. We are in a position to compete with the world in banking and finance. For instance, Turkey could become a center for fintech in the Gulf countries," he said.



"Transforming the Century of Turkey into an Investment Century"



Erkan Kork expressed his belief that Turkey's share in the international finance pie would increase further. "Determined to transform the 'Century of Turkey' into an 'Investment Century' under our President's leadership, we in the business world have committed not just our hands but our entire selves to this cause. As voluntary ambassadors of our country, we invite all investors to join us in winning together with Turkey. Turkey, attracting foreign investors in various fields from industry to finance, and from energy to transportation, will continue to grow with these investments," he stated.













