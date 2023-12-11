Qatar Energy Min.: Fossil Fuels Indispensable

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Dec 11 (KUNA) -- Qatari Minister of State for Energy Affairs Saad Al-Kaabi said Monday that it is difficult to do without fossil fuels since they used in making several byproducts, and in electricity generation.

The Qatari minister made the remark during a debate of the 12th Arab Energy Conference, organized by the Organization of Arab Petroleum Exporting Countries (OAPEC), held in Doha.

He underlined that any fruitful discussion about energy industry should tackle how to address pressing environmental issues and concerns, adding that low-carbon transition requires efforts to reach a common understanding about what could be done in this regard.

For his part, Egyptian Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Tareq Al-Mulla addressed the debate by calling for actuality and objectivity in the field of energy transition.

The Egyptian minister added that everyone are agreed on cutting carbon emissions and protecting environment.

OPEC's Secretary-General Haitham Al-Ghais pointed out the sizable challenge the world is facing regarding energy transition, particularly amid the growth of the global economy by 2050, along with world population growth.

He stressed that energy transition should be fair and comprehensive for all world population away from all pressures.

For his part, Libyan Minister of Oil and Gas Mohammad Oun underscored the necessity of taking into account environment aspects in the production of oil and gas.

He added that the ideal way is to extract oil and clean it out of hazardous emissions, regretting that millions of people in Africa are still living without electricity.

The 12th edition of the Arab Energy Conference kicked off in the Qatari capital, Doha, earlier in the day, with the participation of many officials including Kuwait's Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Oil and Minister of State for Economic Affairs Dr. Saad Al-Barrak. (pickup previous)

