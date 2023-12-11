(MENAFN- Mid-East) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}} Providing exclusive benefits and discounts for Sanad cardholders:

FNP Partners with Sanad Card for Community Well-being.

FNP, the largest online gifting portal in the UAE., announces its partnership with Sanad Card, a privilege card issued in collaboration with Sharjah Islamic Bank and administered by the Sharjah Social Services Department, offering exclusive FNP benefits and discounts to Sanad Cardholders.

The Sanad Card is designed to extend monthly social support to individuals facing economic challenges, ensuring a decent standard of living for beneficiaries.

The exclusive benefits include offers and discounts and reflects FNP's commitment to social responsibility and community development, aligning with the principles of the Sharjah Social Services Department.

Sanad Cardholders, including elderly individuals, bedridden patients, children, and those with special needs, will have the opportunity to select from FNP's full range of products and services.

This partnership exemplifies the synergy between the private and government sectors, working together to enhance the quality of life for those entitled to social assistance.

All cardholders will be eligible to receive the promotional benefits from 15th Dec 2023.